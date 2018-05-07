E-Signature mobile version presented

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presentation of the "Mobile e-signature" project, jointly implemented by Kapital Bank and the Information and Data Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies has been held.

Besides representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies and Kapital Bank, the event was also attended by representatives of government agencies, startups, media representatives.

E-signature is an authentication tool that has the same legal effect as a hand-drawn signature.

The demand for the "Electronic signature" in the country has created a "Mobile electronic signature" solution. As a result of joint cooperation with Kapital Bank, this project is designed to increase citizen satisfaction.

"Mobile electronic signature" is an innovation developed by the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies. The project will provide a fast, secure and electronic way of signing the documents, as well as the smooth banking operations.

Kapital Bank, the innovative bank always bringing novelties to the country's banking sector, is the first bank to join the Mobile Electronic Signature project. From now on, Kapital Bank will provide customers with mobile electronic signature certificates in a short time.

This project, along with the development of mobile banking, will lead to the elimination of some of the negative factors that may arise.

Advantages of "mobile electronic signature":

• Online signing regardless of location of documents

• Ability to integrate into any application

• Security of signed documents

Unlike traditional classical methods, the Mobile Electronic Signature project provides for the establishment of a new electronic environment of business relationships and approval of legal obligations in organizing the management system, as well as creating a secure environment on the security factor.

News.Az

News.Az