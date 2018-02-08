Each provocation of Armenia fails, says General Aydamirov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Each provocation attempted by the Armenian side fails as there is a strong Azerbaijani army opposite to them, said Yashar Aydamirov, a reserve Lieutenant General of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Defence.az reported.

The general said that Azerbaijan has a powerful defence system and observation devices. According to him, the combat capability of the army is at a high level.

Aydamirov said that any provocation to be attempted by the enemy will be prevented successfully. The occupying army once again resorts to provocation, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will destroy it.

“The occupying army resorts to provocation on remarkable days. These provocations are unexcepted for us. However, the Azerbaijani army gives a decent response at any time and consequently, the enemy suffers heavy losses”, said the Azerbaijani general.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has commented on the reports that Armenian soldier Hayk Kalantaryan was killed in a retaliatory fire on Feb. 7 by the Azerbaijani army to the Armenian ceasefire violation.

The ministry told Defence.az that the next provocation attempted by the enemy side against the frontline positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Fuzuli district was prevented as a result of the preventive measures taken by the Azerbaijani units.

Consequently, one Armenian soldier was killed and two others injured. The enemy was forced to retreat.

The Azerbaijani Army is fully controlling the operational situation on the frontline.

