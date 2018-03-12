Early voting in Russia’s presidential election held in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Early voting in the Russian presidential election ended in the United States on Sunday.

Russian nationals living in San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles were the last to cast their ballots, according to Russia’s Consulate General in Seattle, whose staff members organized the vote.

"There were no incidents in the first two cities. Everything went smoothly. In Los Angeles, everything was within reasonable bounds," TASS cited the Consulate General as saying.

Polling stations were arranged in ten US cities. Russian citizens were earlier able to vote in Boston (Massachusetts), Albany (New York), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois) and Minneapolis (Minnesota).

To conduct voting in the United States on March 18, polling stations will open in the Russian diplomatic missions - in the Embassy in Washington, DC, the Consulates General in New York, Seattle (Washington) and Houston (Texas).

