Early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijani territory decided by leaders of both countries: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers, temporarily stationed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been decided by the leaders of both countries, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev told AZERTAC commenting on media reports and an official statement from the Russian Federation regarding the beginning of the process of withdrawing Russian peacekeepers, temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan.

“The early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers, temporarily stationed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the trilateral Statement signed on November 10, 2020, has been decided by the leaders of both countries. The process has already begun, with the ministries of defense of Azerbaijan and Russia implementing appropriate measures for the execution of that decision,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az