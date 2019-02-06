Earthquake causes damage to villages in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The earthquake in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi District affected 14 villages, Gulnisa Alakbarova, deputy head of the Shamakhi District Executive Power, told Trend.

According to her, the Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov is currently at the scene.

"Fourteen villages were damaged as a result of the earthquake. Fortunately, there were no casualties. A commission has been formed to determine the amount of damaged property," said Alakbarova.

According to preliminary data from the Republican Seismic Survey Center, five earthquakes have been recorded since yesterday, with the first one, a 4-point earthquake, being recorded at 23:19 local time (GMT+4), 7 km south of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Agsu District. The aftershock’s epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km, and was felt at its epicenter at a magnitude of 5, and 4.3 in its vicinity.

The last earthquake was recorded at 04:25 local time (GMT+4), 9 km south of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Ismayilli District.

Three of the earthquakes were felt.

News.Az

