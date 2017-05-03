Earthquake hits Dagestan, tremors felt in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala
03 May 2017
An earthquake has shaken Dagestan today and the tremors have been felt in Azerbaijan too.
The Republican Seismic Survey Center told APA that the quake was recorded at 12:53 local time, 36 km north-east from Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district.
The quake, 5.2-magnitude strong, occurred at a depth of 42km and was felt up to magnitude 4 in Zagatala and 3 in near districts.
