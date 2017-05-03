Earthquake hits Dagestan, tremors felt in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake has shaken Dagestan today and the tremors have been felt in Azerbaijan too.

The Republican Seismic Survey Center told APA that the quake was recorded at 12:53 local time, 36 km north-east from Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district.



The quake, 5.2-magnitude strong, occurred at a depth of 42km and was felt up to magnitude 4 in Zagatala and 3 in near districts.

News.Az

News.Az