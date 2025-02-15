Earthquake hits Russia's Altai region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Russia's Altai region on Saturday, with tremors felt in the eastern part of the area, according to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry.

According to the ministry, seismic activity damaged power lines within a 50-kilometer (31-mile) radius of the epicenter, an area particularly vulnerable to such disturbances, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Several villages within the zone experienced electricity outages.

"Six settlements were affected – Beltir, Kosh-Agach, Chagan-Uzun, Mukhor-Tarkhata, Ortolyk, Kurai, Tobeler, and Telengit-Sortogo," the ministry said, adding that the quake caused “minor damage.”

In a separate statement, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center later confirmed the earthquake and assigned it a magnitude of 5.7.

The epicenter was located 27 km (17 mi) southwest of Kosh-Agach, a village of some 8,000 people.

Altai is a vast and picturesque region located in Siberia, Russia, near the borders of Kazakhstan, China, and Mongolia. It is famous for its stunning mountain ranges, deep valleys, pristine rivers, and rich cultural history.

The Altai Mountains are considered one of the most beautiful natural landscapes in Russia, often called the "Siberian Alps."

