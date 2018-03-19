Earthquake hits southern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale shook Iran’s south province of Bushehr on March 19.

The tremors occurred at 8:00 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located near the city of Genaveh in an area of 50.74 degrees in longitude and 29.62 degrees in latitude and at a depth of 11 kilometers underground.

There was no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.

News.Az

