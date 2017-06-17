Yandex metrika counter

Earthquake hits Turkey

4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Aegean Sea in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haber7 that the statement came from Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency informed.

According to the information, the tremors occurred in Izmir Province of Karaburun district. The epicenter of the quake was located at 11.88 km. There was a panic among the population after the earthquake.

