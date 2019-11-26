Earthquake in Albania leaves at least 13 dead, more than 600 injured - UPDATED

Earthquake in Albania leaves at least 13 dead, more than 600 injured - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit Albania, bringing down buildings and leaving people trapped under rubble, BBC News reported.

At least 13 people have died. One man was killed after jumping from a window in panic, a defence ministry spokeswoman said.

The quake hit 34 km (21 miles) north-west of the capital, Tirana, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Hours later, a separate earthquake struck the city of Mostar in Bosnia. There were no reports of casualties.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on Twitter: "We have victims. We are working to do everything possible in the affected areas."

More than 600 people have been treated in hospital, Albanian state media reported, including more than 300 in Tirana and in the coastal city of Durres.

Schools will be closed for the day.

Emergency workers told Albanian media that one of the dead was an elderly woman who had managed to save her grandson by cradling him with her body.

The defence ministry spokeswoman confirmed firefighters and army staff were helping residents caught under the rubble in Durres, where four people were killed.

Three of those who died were in the town of Thumane, 40km to the north-west of Tirana and close to the epicentre. There are fears more people are trapped under rubble.

The man who jumped from the balcony was killed further north, in Kurbin. Another person died in Lezha.

Tuesday's earthquake has been described by authorities as the strongest to hit Albania in three decades.

In 1979, a magnitude 6.9 quake hit Albania leaving 136 dead and more than 1,000 injured.

RECOMMENDED STORIES FBI releases images of masked person in hunt for Savannah Guthrie's mother - PHOTO

Grandmother sells her granddaughters to men for gang rape

What we know about the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother

Why new clues have revived the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Albania early Tuesday killing four people, according to officials and local media, and sparking panic in the capital Tirana and other cities, AFP reported.

The epicentre of the quake, the strongest in the region in decades, was about 34 kilometres (about 20 miles) northwest of Tirana, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

"There is considerable damage," defence ministry Albana Qajahaj told AFP.

A man in his fifties died after jumping several storeys from a building in Kurbin in the northwest of the country, the defence ministry said.

A three-storey hotel in the port town of Durres collapsed while another building in the city centre was badly damaged.

Damage was also reported in Thumana, 30 kilometres northwest of Tirana.

Around 50 people with light injuries were being treated in hospital in the capital, Health Minister Ogerta Manasterliu said.

Other reports said 150 people were treated for light injuries.

The quake was felt across the Balkans, from Sarajevo to Bosnia and even in the Serbian city of Novi Sad almost 700 kilometres away, according to reports in local media and on social networks.

It was followed by several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 5.3, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The same region of Albania was hit by a 5.6-magnitude quake in September, described by authorities as the strongest earthquake of the last 20-30 years.

The Balkans is an area prone to seismic activity and earthquakes are frequent.

News.Az

News.Az