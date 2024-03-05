Earthquake jolts Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake occurred in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea at 15:10 (GMT +4), says the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

According to the center, the source of the earthquake laid at a depth of 45 km, its magnitude was 3.3.

Previously, the earthquake of 3.3 magnitude occurred at a depth of 52 km in the Caspian Sea on February 26.

News.Az