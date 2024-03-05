Yandex metrika counter

Earthquake jolts Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

  • Incident
  • Share
Earthquake jolts Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

An earthquake occurred in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea at 15:10 (GMT +4), says the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

According to the center, the source of the earthquake laid at a depth of 45 km, its magnitude was 3.3.

Previously, the earthquake of 3.3 magnitude occurred at a depth of 52 km in the Caspian Sea on February 26.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      