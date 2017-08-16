Earthquake jolts Azerbaijan's sector of Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake occurred in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the Republican Center of Seismology of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) said today.

The earthquake was registered at 00:33 (local time). The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.4 and its epicenter was at a depth of 36 kilometers. Tremors were not felt, Trend reports.

News.Az

News.Az