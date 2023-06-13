Earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan, India

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake shook parts of Pakistan and India on Tuesday, sending panicked people onto the streets, officials said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to India's National Center for Seismology, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded at local time 1.33 p.m. (0803GMT) and the epicenter was located in the Doda region of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were also felt in north India, including the national capital New Delhi.

There has been no report of damage so far due to the earthquake.

The same earthquake was also felt in several parts of neighboring Pakistan, however the country's seismic monitoring authority measured it 5.6 on the Richter scale.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and northern Gilgit Baltistan region, an official of the National Seismic Monitoring Centre told Anadolu.

According to the official, the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and its epicenter was in the eastern Kashmir region.

However, there are no reports of any damage so far from any part of the country.

News.Az