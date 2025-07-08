Earthquake jolts southern Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake struck Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region on Tuesday afternoon.

Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC) registered an earthquake at 2:30 pm Astana time on July 8, 2025, in Zhambyl region, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

It was said that the earthquake originated 334 km southwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan.

There have been no reports of injuries and damage.

News.Az