Earthquake of 6.7 magnitude hits off Turkey’s western coast - seismological center

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake was registered near the Turkish western coast in the Aegean Sea, according to data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The EMSC reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was registered at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and only 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) away from the nearest city of Bodrum, which is a popular resort for tourists with a population of over 36, 400, according to TASS.

The earthquake caused a small tsunami in the region and the European seismological center issued a warning.

"Magnitude 6.7 earthquake offshore Bodrum," the EMSC wrote in its Twitter account. "Don't go on beaches, don't go in damaged buildings, follow instructions by national authorities."

The seismological center reported initially that the quake was measured at the level of 6.6 magnitude, but later adjusted the figure to 6.7.

Turkey’s nationwide commercial television news channel NTV reported that up to 70 people in Bodrum sought medical assistance in local hospitals after the earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey service, the earthquake was registered at around 1:30 a.m. local time and it was followed by at least six aftershocks of magnitude between 4 and 4.7.

The epicenter of the quake was also just 16 kilometers away from the Greek island of Kos, where, according to Associated Press news agency up to 100 people were injured as a result of the natural calamity.

Reuters news agency earlier reported that two people on the island died during the quake.

