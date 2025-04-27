Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 registered in Turkey

People walk in Eminonu district, as the New Mosque is seen in the background, following an earthquake, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 23, 2025. (Reuters)

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake has struck eastern Turkey, News.Az reports citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

According to him, the epicenter of the tremors was located 44 km southwest of the province of Elazig, where 298 thousand people live. The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

