Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes northeastern Iran near Turkmenistan border

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck northeastern Iran on the border with Turkmenistan on Saturday, state Iranian TV reported.

It gave no immediate information on possible casualties or damage from the quake which it said jolted an area near Maraveh Tappeh in Golestan Province. It said the quake had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).


