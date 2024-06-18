Earthquake rocks northeastern Iran - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of five has rocked the city of Kashmar in Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province, News.Az reports, citing the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

According to the institute, the earthquake, with the epicenter at a depth of six kilometers, was recorded at 13:24 (GMT +3:30).Two assessment teams associated with the Red Crescent Society were sent to the earthquake area to examine information about possible damage.No deaths or property damage as a result of the earthquake has been revealed yet.

