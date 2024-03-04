Yandex metrika counter

Earthquake shakes Kazakhstan's biggest city

An earthquake jolted Kazakhstan's biggest city of Almaty on Monday, sending dozens of people scurrying to safety outdoors as sirens went off, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

The quake of magnitude estimated at about 5 in Almaty by Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry, was also felt in Bishkek, the capital of neighboring Kyrgyzstan.


News.Az 

