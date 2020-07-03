Yandex metrika counter

Earthquake with magnitude 5.1 strikes near Tokyo in Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was reported near Tokyo, Japan on Friday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology, NDTV reports. 

The epicentre of the earthquake was 291 km east-northeast (ENE) of Tokyo, Japan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 10:42:44 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.


