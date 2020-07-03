Earthquake with magnitude 5.1 strikes near Tokyo in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was reported near Tokyo, Japan on Friday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology, NDTV reports.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 291 km east-northeast (ENE) of Tokyo, Japan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 10:42:44 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

