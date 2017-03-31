East Georgia village school upgraded with computer facilities, language lab

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pupils of Davitiani village in Georgia’s eastern region of Kakheti will now have access to interactive English lessons with the help of a newly furbished comput

Davitiani is a small village with ethnic and religious minorities – the school only has about 40 students, according to agenda.ge.

Newly established youth initiative group You Can has won Orbeliani Georgia’s competition to help Davitiani kids upgrade their classroom with computer facilities, turn it into a modern studio and carry our interactive lessons with their American teacher who has been teaching at the Daviatiani school for several months already.

A reading-room and multipurpose auxiliary hall will provide space for reading and public lectures for invited speakers from the capital of Tbilisi and other regions of Georgia.

You Can hopes the improvements will contribute to keeping the youth in the village, who in recent years have been leaving Davitiani to seek higher quality education.

"Computer facilities will not only make the classes interactive but the additional activities like literature events, meetings with public figures, exhibitions and competitions will be an important stimulus for the kids to further develop their skills and ability to change their environment for the better”, You Can member Nini Japaridze told Agenda.ge.

Nini and her friends took part in Orbeliani Georgia’s online competition "I Belong”. With the support of the Embassy of the Netherlands, Orbeliani Georgia announced an open call for projects aimed at contributing to the integration of ethnic and religious minorities and LGBT community members in Georgia this January.

The online funding platform Orbeliani Georgia supports individuals and groups like You Can that believe in real change through innovative ideas by providing a space where activists can propose action and lead the implementation of social initiatives.

