Eastern Partnership summit to set new goals for future partnership – EU envoy

The fifth Eastern Partnership (EaP) summit will set new goals for the future partnership, said Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, APA reports.

"Today Brussels is hosting the Eastern Partnership, within the framework of which EU member states and six partner countries are going to discuss what happened in the past two years,” said Jankauskas.



He noted that during the summit the existing problems will be discussed and new goals will be set for the future partnership.



The ambassador said the negotiations on a comprehensive agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU are continuing and will continue after the summit too.



The diplomat added that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU will begin in a new sphere, which will further strengthen bilateral ties and benefit both parties.

News.Az

