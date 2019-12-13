Ebola death toll in DR Congo climbs to 2,209

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo climbed to 2,209, from 2,150 reported in October, the African Union (AU) said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Since October, the number of casualties increased by 59 as of Dec. 8, according to the latest report on the status of the virus by the group.

The report showed 3,327 Ebola cases were reported as of Dec. 8 while 1,087 people recovered from the deadly disease in the same period.

The African Union provides support to continental and international efforts against the epidemic through its specialized agency, Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or the African CDC.

Last week, more than $55 million was raised to support Ebola response activities in the DR Congo and neighboring countries at risk during a resource mobilization event organized by the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The current outbreak in the DR Congo was declared in August 2018.

The World Health Organization declared the crisis in the DR Congo a public health emergency of international concern.

The report also indicated that regional collaborating centers have continued to support preparedness in AU member states through information sharing.

Rwanda and DR Congo this week launched a massive vaccination campaign for living within the vicinity of a possible Ebola outbreak.

The campaign launched at Rwandan border with DR Congo in Rubavu district targets citizens who regularly travel across the border.

Rwanda wants to vaccinate 200,000 residents in the border districts of Rubavu and Rusizi while DR Congo aims to vaccinate more than 500,000 residents.

