EBRD forecasts growth in Azerbaijan’s GDP
- 10 May 2018 08:22
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 131044
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/ebrd-forecasts-growth-in-azerbaijans-gdp Copied
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts 2.5%-growth in Azerbaijan’s GDP in 2018, says the Bank's Regional Economic Prospects report.
‘This is 0.5% higher than previous forecast’, the report said.
According to EBRD, the GDP in Azerbaijan will grew 3.5% in 2019, 0.5% in 2020.
‘Stabilization of oil production is expected to lead to economic growth in Azerbaijan’, the bank reported.
News.Az