EBRD forecasts growth in Azerbaijan’s GDP

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts 2.5%-growth in Azerbaijan’s GDP in 2018, says the Bank's Regional Economic Prospects report.

‘This is 0.5% higher than previous forecast’, the report said.

According to EBRD, the GDP in Azerbaijan will grew 3.5% in 2019, 0.5% in 2020.

‘Stabilization of oil production is expected to lead to economic growth in Azerbaijan’, the bank reported.

News.Az

News.Az