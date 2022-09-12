EBRD president arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit, News.Az reports.

During the visit, the EBRD president will hold meetings with the political leadership of Azerbaijan, the diplomatic community, business clients and partners. It’s also expected to sign an agreement on a street lighting project in Ganja and an agreement on the bank's second project under the Green City program in Azerbaijan.

Besides, it’s planned to launch a joint project with the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), which aims to develop the telecommunications, media and technology sector.

