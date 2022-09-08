EBRD president to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso will visit Azerbaijan on September 12, News.Az reports.

Reno-Basso's visit will last a day and a half, during which the president will hold a number of meetings with representatives of state structures of Azerbaijan.

As the EBRD representative said earlier, various contracts are expected to be signed in the fields of energy and green technologies. Ganja Street Lightning Project is also to be signed during the president’s visit.

The current loan portfolio of the EBRD projects in Azerbaijan is estimated at 844 million euros.

The EBRD has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since 1992 and is the country's leading investor. Overall, the bank has invested 3.6 billion euros to implement 181 projects in Azerbaijan.

News.Az