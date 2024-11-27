EBRD projects slower inflation, continued economic growth for Azerbaijan in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts that Azerbaijan’s average annual inflation will decrease to 3.5% in 2024, down from 8.8% in 2023.

In its Transition Report 2023-24 on Azerbaijan , the Bank also predicts that the country’s current account surplus will be 8.5% of GDP next year, slightly lower than the 9.9% of GDP recorded in 2023, News.Az reports.In its analysis of the country’s macroeconomic environment, the EBRD notes a positive shift in GDP growth for 2024, with inflation cooling and the oil and gas sector rebounding due to strong demand for natural gas."Inflation remains within the central bank's target range," the report points out.Looking ahead, the EBRD expects continued GDP growth driven by energy exports and government investments."According to our estimates, Azerbaijan's real GDP growth will be 3.8% in 2024 and 2.7% in 2025. The forecast is very sensitive to fluctuations in oil and gas prices, as well as geopolitical instability in the region," the report notes.Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy has projected GDP growth at 4.2% in 2024 and 3.5% in 2025, with expected inflation rates of 2.7% and 4.6%, respectively.

News.Az