EBRD raises Azerbaijan's 2024 GDP growth forecast

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has increased its GDP growth forecast for Azerbaijan in 2024 to 3.8%, up from 3.1% in May, according to the EBRD's regional review published on September 26.

The forecast for Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2025 remains unchanged at 2.7%, News.Az reports.

The report notes that economic growth accelerated to 4.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2024, driven by strong public investments and solid real income growth, which bolstered the non-oil sector. The oil and gas industry also benefited from heightened demand in the European market. Credit growth surpassed 20%, with positive performance in both corporate and retail sectors.

Inflation fell to zero in April 2024, below the targeted range of 4±2%, but increased to 2.7% by July. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowered the policy rate to 7.25% in May and has maintained this rate due to robust domestic demand. Short-term growth prospects remain optimistic, with significant increases expected in gas production and exports in the coming years, ensuring stable revenue streams.

News.Az 

