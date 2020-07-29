Yandex metrika counter

EBRD says Twitter accounts have been hacked

  • World
  • Share
EBRD says Twitter accounts have been hacked

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday its Twitter accounts had been hacked, Reuters reports. 

“This account and @EBRDgreen have been hacked,” the EBRD said on its @EBRD Twitter account. “We are trying to get back to normal and apologise to our followers.”

Majority-owned by the leading G7 economic powers, the EBRD invests in 38 economies, ranging from Estonia to Egypt and Morocco to Mongolia.

A spokesperson for the EBRD confirmed that the EBRD Twitter account “has been compromised” though declined to give further details.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      