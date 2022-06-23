EBRD to launch new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will continue to support the development of renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan, said Head of EBRD Azerbaijan Kamola Makhmudova.

She made the remarks while speaking at the 24th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Makhmudova noted that the EBRD will launch several projects in Azerbaijan in the sustainable development and renewable energy areas this year.

"We have already launched a project on solid waste management in Azerbaijani Ganja city. This summer we’ll launch two more projects - in the field of solar and wind energy," she added.

Makhmudova pledged EBRD’s continued support for Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector.

News.Az