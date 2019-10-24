EBRD to support renewable energy development in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry will support the development of renewable energy so

Duarte said that the EBRD is developing an action plan with the ministry and the government to support renewable energy projects.

“All the issues we discuss should be considered from the point of view of the market, technical solutions, etc.,” head of the EBRD office said. “Of course, at the same time we need to solve many other issues in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and other partners.”

The topic of the International Energy Charter Forum is “Enabling Energy Transformation through Technology and Policy Innovations”.

The four-session forum is dedicated to the development of renewable energy and technology, the use and regulation of renewable energy, the promotion of energy efficiency, the sharing of best practices and regional security experience.

The forum is attended by top ranking officials from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Austria, China, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Spain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, Yemen.

The event is also attended by representatives from 42 international organizations, local and foreign energy companies, public bodies, as well as diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and about 200 experts and journalists.

News.Az

News.Az