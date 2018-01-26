EBRD to teach Georgia to utilise its natural resources optimally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has started improving environmental standards, optimally utilise its natural resources and engage them in the economic development of the country.

To achieve this, the government of Georgia is starting a new Natural Resources and Subsoil Reform, agenda.ge reports.

Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili talked about the planned reforms during yesterday’s government meeting.

"Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Environment and Agriculture are jointly working on this reform with the help of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development," Agenda.ge cited Kvirikashvili as saying.

The minister added that the next stage will be to change the legislative framework so that Georgia will respond to new requirements, including high environmental standards, the optimal utilisation of natural resources and their engagement in Georgia's economic development.

The new reform will provide a more balanced approach to using subsoil in more efficient ways, so that environmental and labour safety aspects will be taken into account.

News.Az

News.Az