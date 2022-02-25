EC president says second package of EU sanctions affects 70% of Russian banking sector

EC president says second package of EU sanctions affects 70% of Russian banking sector

The second package of the European Union’s sanctions affects 70% of the Russian banking sector and key state-owned companies, including defense enterprises, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told journalists in Brussels on Friday, News.Az reports.

"First, this package includes financial sanctions, targeting 70% of the Russian banking market and key state owned companies, including in defense," she said at a news conference after an emergency EU summit on Ukraine.

She vowed that the EU will limit Russia’s access to advanced technologies and semiconductors.

"We will hit Russia’s access to important technologies it needs to build a prosperous future, such as semiconductors or cutting-edge technologies," von der Leyen said.

Among other measures mentioned by von der Leyen is scrapping privileged access to the EU for Russian businessmen and diplomats.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced the beginning of a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. Putin noted that Russia’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday declared general mobilization to prevent the Russian military action.

News.Az