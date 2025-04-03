ECO: Bridging borders, building prosperity - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

AnewZ TV channel has released a short video titled "ECO: Bridging Borders, Building Prosperity", offering an insightful overview of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The video delves into the history of the organization, exploring its formation and evolution, as well as the countries that are part of it.



It also highlights Azerbaijan’s significant role within the ECO, underscoring the country’s contributions to fostering regional cooperation and economic development.



News.Az presents the video.

News.Az