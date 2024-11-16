ECO chief commends Azerbaijan for exceptional COP29 organization

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad Majeed Khan, as part of the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ECO, prospects for collaboration in the fight against climate change, and Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az They recalled their previous meeting during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, emphasizing the value of such contacts in discussing matters of cooperation.The importance of promoting initiatives such as environmental protection and green energy within the ECO framework was highlighted. The ECO Secretary General expressed pride in Azerbaijan's successful organization of COP29, congratulated the country on this achievement, and wished them success in their presidency.The significance of implementing joint initiatives within the COP29 framework for regional and global climate efforts was also noted.The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az