ECO members discuss prospects for development of cooperation

The prospects for the development of cooperation among the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states were discussed at the fifth video-conference meeting of the ministers of economy and finance, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on his Facebook page.

"During the fifth meeting of the ministers of economy and finance of the ECO member-states held on May 26, we discussed the mechanisms for recovery in the region in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, prospects for developing cooperation among the ECO member-states," Jabbarov said.

News.Az