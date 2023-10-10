ECO secretary general expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri thanked Azerbaijan for successfully organizing the 27th meeting of the organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“A number of important issues were discussed during the meeting. ECO will continue to work on contributing to economic development,” Noziri said at a press conference in Shusha.

The 27th meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship was held in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on Tuesday.

The Economic Cooperation Organization, as an intergovernmental organization, was founded in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan. On November 28, 1992, 7 countries joined the ECO, and now the organization unites 10 member countries: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan.

News.Az