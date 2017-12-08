Ecological situation is in danger in Karabakh - Deputy Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ecological situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and in the South Caucasus is in danger, Firdovsi Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and. Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan told at the third UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, AzVision.az reports.

Aliyev also gave information about the recent successes achieved in the field of environmental protection in Azerbaijan, the measures taken in a related field, as well as water resources and hazardous wastes management, afforestation measures, expansion of specially protected nature territories, national monitoring and modernization of hydrometeorological system.

In addition, he has said that ecological situation is in danger in the South Caucasus and occupied territories as a result of the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. Furthermore, it prevents to reach the goals stated in the UN’s Sustainable Development Agenda.

News.Az

News.Az