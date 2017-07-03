Ecologists predict 42 degrees of heat in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Weather forecast for tomorrow was announced in Azerbaijan.



Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. The south wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 34-39 C in daytime, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 36-38 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm mercury column below normal. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 35-45% in afternoon.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches: 22-23 C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 24-25 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 25-26 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather in Azerbaijan will be rainless. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 35-40 C in daytime, 42 C in some places, in mountains 16-21 C at night, 28-33 C in daytime.

