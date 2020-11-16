Economic and investment potential of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to be displayed at international MUSIAD EXPO 2020 in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The economic and investment potential of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation will be demonstrated at the MUSIAD EXPO 2020 Fair to be held in Istanbul on November 18-21.

According to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, Azerbaijan will be represented in the exhibition with the "Karabakh is Azerbaijan" stand. The stand has been designed in the form of Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque in the city of Shusha, which is the pearl of Karabakh.

The main goal of Azerbaijan’s participation in the exhibition to inform Turkish and foreign investors about rich underground and surface resources, minerals, tourism potential, and cultural heritage of the liberated districts of Azerbaijan from the occupation, to attract foreign investors to extensive restoration and construction work that will be carried out in these territories by the Azerbaijani state, as well as attracting foreign investors to set up their businesses in these territories.

The MUSIAD Expo 2020 Fair will display products and industrial equipment of companies from more than 80 countries. Moreover, a number of events, including an international business forum, bilateral meetings of businessmen will be organized within the framework of the exhibition.

News.Az