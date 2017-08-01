Economic Development Ministry: sanctions help Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The main conclusion of the last three years is that the trade and economic policies directed their attention at the internal issues that we have."

Western sanctions helped Russia pay attention to internal economic issues, with the country’s economy entering an active growth phase due to trade and economic policies, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said.

"The main conclusion of the last three years is that the trade and economic policies directed their attention at the internal issues that we have. We are dealing with resolving them, so despite oil prices remaining at low levels the economy has entered the phase of active growth," Sputnik cited Oreshkin as saying.

The minister noted that this is attributable to the actions which were undertaken in the economic policies in recent years.

News.Az

News.Az