Economic growth in Azerbaijan reaches to 4,5%

In January-July 2024, the gross domestic product (GDP) produced in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 70 billion 544.0 million, which is 4.5% more compared to the same period of the previous year, News.az reports citing State Statistics Committee.





According to the Committee, the added value in the oil-gas sector of the economy increased by 1,2%, while in the non-oil-gas sector it increased by 6,7%.The GDP production was distributed as follows: 38,4% in industry, 9,6% in trade and repair of transport vehicles, 7,0% in transport and warehousing, 5,7% in construction, 6,0% in agriculture, forestry, and fishing, 2,4% in accommodation of tourists and public catering, 1.8% in information and communication fields, and 19,1% in other sectors, net taxes on products and imports accounted for 10,0% of the GDP.The GDP per capita was AZN 6921,4.

News.Az