Economic reforms contribute to dev't of favorable business environment in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deep economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan recently have contributed to the development of a favorable business environment in the country, Azerbaijani MP Ali Huseynli said, Trend reports on May 20.

Huseynli made the remarks in Baku at the forum dedicated to the role of public councils in the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan.

He stressed the need to continue the implementation of reforms in all business segments.

"I think that the creation of the Public Council as a structure playing the role of a link among business, society and the state is a balanced decision both in terms of ensuring transparency in business and creating a sustainable business environment,” Huseynli said. “Of course, for this purpose, it is necessary to strengthen the coordination between private business and the state."

He stressed that the implementation of the goals and tasks set for the Public Council under the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) will give positive results in the field of entrepreneurship.

"This fact is one of the indicators of the successful state policy, as well as the fundamental reforms carried out in the business environment," Huseynli added.

News.Az

News.Az