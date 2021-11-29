Economic revival has begun in liberated Azerbaijani territories – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Economic revival has begun in Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, News.Az reports.

He wrote that some 74 out of the 190 hectares already allocated for Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park have been cleared of mines, electricity and water supply systems have been installed.

“Economic revival has begun in the liberated territories. At the moment, the business environment for entrepreneurship is being created in Aghdam Industrial Park,” the minister added.

