Economist: "Armenian Government's program does not inspire any hopes"

Unlike the events of nine months ago, this program faced a complete indifference of the Armenian public.

Some figures are reflected in the new Government program, but they are too insignificant.

Former head of the Central Bank during Levon Ter-Petrosyan's term Bagrat Asatryan said at a meeting with journalists on June 22 that unlike the programs of previous years, the program of this year is much more restrained. According to him, the main miscalculation in the program of the Government is too low indicators, in particular, the average rate of economic growth of 5% is insufficient to develop and solve country's domestic problems.



"In line with the Government's program for 2012-2017, growth should be between 5 and 7%. However, in fact it was just 2.4%, and in the period from 2008 to 2016, Armenia recorded an almost 10% drop in GDP," Bagrat Asatryan said, adding that if the current trend continues, citizens' lives can deteriorate significantly, even in comparison with previous years.



