Economy minister about innovations in privatization

Azerbaijan is likely to revise its privacy policy as part of the new economic processes in the country, including efforts aimed at reducing the role of the state in the economy and increasing private investments, stated Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov at today’s press conference dedicated to the results of 2019, Fineko/abc.az reports.

The minister noted that work is underway to prepare a detailed work plan and program on privatization: "This document will be prepared and submitted to the head of state after coordination with other structures.

One more innovation in privatization will be a conceptual approach. Looking at the state of enterprises that are open for privatization, it is necessary to re-evaluate the prospects for their privatization and reconsider approaches on them. In addition, we consider it necessary to check the effectiveness of those enterprises that were created after the announcement of large programs on the privatization of state property. This is a long process, and it requires a lot of work from us."

