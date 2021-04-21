Economy minister discloses total investments in industrialization in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 73 million manat has been invested in operating industrial quarters in Azerbaijan up till now, the country’s Ministry of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, according to the Ministry of Economy.

At the same time, 286 jobs have been created in industrial enterprises.

According to Jabbarov, residents of these enterprises have sold products worth over 96 million manat ($56.4 million).

The minister noted that industrialization in Azerbaijan already covers not only large cities but also districts.

Earlier, Jabbarov stated that Azerbaijan's task is to double GDP by 2030 in accordance with the new 10-year development plan, which requires an average annual economic growth rate of 7 percent.

News.Az