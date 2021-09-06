Economy ministers of Turkic Council member states to meet in Baku

Baku will host the 10th meeting of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku on September 10, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting will focus on ways to further expand economic cooperation among the Turkic-speaking countries.

The meeting will also feature a presentation ceremony of the 2nd Business Award of the Turkic Council and a Business Forum dedicated to the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

News.Az