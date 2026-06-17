Ecuador declares emergency in 10 provinces over crime wave

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Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on Tuesday declared a new 60-day state of emergency across 10 provinces and three municipalities, citing serious internal unrest driven by escalating criminal violence, according to an executive decree, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The emergency measure suspends constitutional protections against searches of homes and private correspondence in the coastal provinces of Guayas, Manabi, Santa Elena, Los Rios, El Oro and Esmeraldas.

The decree also covers Pichincha, which includes the capital city of Quito, as well as the provinces of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, Sucumbios and Azuay.

In addition, the municipalities of La Mana, Las Naves and La Troncal are included in the emergency declaration.

Under the decree, security forces are authorized to conduct immediate searches of properties when there are indications that members of organized armed groups or criminal organizations may be hiding inside. Such searches are also permitted when authorities suspect the presence of weapons, ammunition, explosives or controlled substances.

The measure further empowers authorities to identify, analyze and collect information deemed necessary to prevent or neutralize potential threats. It also allows for the temporary requisition of illicit goods and services considered essential for maintaining security operations.

According to the decree, Ecuador has recently experienced a significant rise in violent incidents, armed attacks and criminal activities linked to organized armed groups and criminal organizations.

The government said killings, extortion, kidnappings, robberies and drug trafficking continue to fuel social unrest and disrupt normal economic activity, adding that the deployment of the armed forces under exceptional measures is necessary to help restore public confidence and reduce fear among citizens.

News.Az