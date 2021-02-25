Ecuador raises death toll from prison riots to 79

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ecuador on Wednesday raised the death toll from riots in four jails to 79, including 18 prisoners who were found dismembered at one site, one of the bloodiest outbreaks of prison violence in the country’s history, Reuters reports.

But even as authorities said they had regained control following the initial riots, the head of Ecuador’s national police wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night that a new mutiny in Guayaquil’s prison was under way.

Police and troops were stationed at detention centers in the cities of Guayaquil, Cuenca and Latacunga, where gangs on Tuesday fought one another with handmade weapons in what authorities said was a coordinated outbreak of violence.

The gangs began a battle for leadership within the prison system in December when a leader of Los Choneros, considered the system’s most powerful gang, was killed in a shopping center several months after being released.

Several of Tuesday’s confrontations took place in maximum security areas of the Guayaquil and Cuenca prisons.

Prison authority SNAI said all those killed in the rioting were prisoners, with first reports citing 50 dead, before rising to 62 and to 79 in the latest report. A further dozen inmates and police were injured, according to official data.

In a televised address, President Lenin Moreno acknowledged the prison system was overpopulated by around 30% and lacked sufficient funding and personnel.

The riots took place after authorities dismantled cocaine processing laboratories and seized 128 tons of drugs in 2020, a record for the Andean country, Moreno said.

Moreno declared Ecuador’s prison system in a state of emergency in 2019 after a wave of incidents that killed 24.

News.Az